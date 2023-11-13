A new collaboration with Xbox and the new movie Wonka has a new giveway featuring a chocolate Xbox controller and console.

Xbox, Wonka, and chocolate? Sounds like a delicious combination. And now it is.

Just unveiled is a new chocolate Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console from Microsoft, according to 9to5 Toys.

Unfortunately, you will have to win this, for as of now, it's unavailable for purchase. The rules indicated that you must follow Xbox on X and retweet the official Xbox tweet with the sweepstakes info on it.

Wonka-inspired Xbox controller and console

If you're lucky enough to get the “first ever official edible chocolate Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console,” you may want to save it instead of eat since it'll be so rare.

The tasty prize comes out with an Xbox partnership with Warner Bros., according to Xbox Wire. They're celebrating the movie by combining the gaming experience.

The (X)box of Chocolates includes an edible Xbox Controller. It's made of 100% pure chocolate and includes a custom design that's wrapped in a signature gold wrapper. Wonka's coat inspired the look as it's based on what he wears in the film.

The console is not edible, but Wonka's chocolate store is what the look of it is based on.

Xbox has partnered with Wonka to give away the first-ever edible chocolate Xbox controller and a special edition Xbox Series X — the console is not edible. They're only available as part of a sweepstakes, so better hope you get that golden ticket! pic.twitter.com/cg7sX2H7ZF — IGN (@IGN) November 13, 2023

Additionally, the box contains five additional chocolate truffles that were made to inspire your Xbox gaming. They include Achievement Hunting, Button Masher, Your Citrus Sidekick, Xtra Kick, and Wonka for the Win.

Each one of the truffles contains special ingredients geared towards the name. For example, Button Masher contains expresso to help your reactions stay crisp and stay focused on the game.

As for the movie, Wonka is based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from Roald Dahl's children's book. It stars Timothée Chalamet as Wonka and lands in theaters on December 15.

Xbox and chocolate surely go together, so hopefully, this becomes available for purchase someday. For now, be sure to enter the sweepstakes for this sweet prize.