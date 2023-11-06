The release date for the Xbox bersion of Baldur's Gate 3 has just been leaked, only for it to be instantly debunked.

Following Baldur's Gate 3's release date a few months back on PC, and later on PlayStation 5 players have been looking forward to its release on Xbox. Larian Studios have already promised that the game will come out this year, but have not given any more details. Then, out of nowhere, somebody leaked the supposed release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox. That is until it was immediately debunked.

The news first surfaced thanks to Eurogamer, who said in their article that a “noted leaker” says that “if playtests proceed as planned”, the game would come out on December 6, 2023. According to eXtasls, the leaker Eurogamer quoted, that date is “what Larian has targeted for the game's Xbox version at the moment.” Supposedly, eXtasls has a good track record regarding release date leaks. However, just a few hours later, this leak was immediately debunked.

News to me https://t.co/ktaQ4sfuvR — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) November 5, 2023

Michael Douse, director of publishing in Larian Studios, was the one to debunk said leak. On his Twitter account @Cromwelp, Douse reposted the tweet from Eurogamer, along with the words “News to me”. The original tweet also added community notes, saying that “there is no confirmation about a release date as of today.” Additionally, Douse explained in a follow-up tweet that Larian Studios will “know the release date once we’re confident in the release version.” He did promise, however, that the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 will still come out “before the end of the year.”

Larian Studios has already mentioned that they were doing their best to get the game out before the year ends. Back in August, Larian Studios mentioned that after meeting with Phil Spencer, they found a way to bring the game to Xbox by this year. That is, they will remove the ability for players to play split-screen co-op on the Xbox Series S. Once the developers are done optimizing the game for Xbox, and after Larian Studios is “happy to release it”, we can expect a release date announcement then.

That's all the information we have about the leaked release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox, which was immediately debunked. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.