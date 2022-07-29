Yakuza series, Tony Hawk’s, Little Nightmares headed to PS+ this August

The PS+ August titles have been revealed, giving us access to a whole slew of games this coming month of August 2022.

PS+ Essential Titles August 2022

Three games are coming to PS+ Essential this month of August 2022. All three games are made available for their PS4 versions, while the PS5 versions of two of them will also be made available on top of the PS4 versions. These titles will be available from August 2, 2022 to September 6, 2022. These games are:

Little Nightmares

The horror exploration game that makes you feel claustrophobic and helpless at the same time arrives on PS+ Essential. Help Six escape a vast, mysterious vessel called the Maw and avoid getting eaten by the corrupted souls inhabiting it. As you go through the game, you’ll explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from a playground full of secrets to discover. This game’s PS4 version will be made available this month.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

The amazing remake from Vicarious Visions of the first two and arguably the best two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games are skating into PS+ Essential. Hit insane combos with your skateboard in both single-player and multiplayer bouts, all while jamming to the tunes of the iconic music that made the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games such a pleasure to play. Both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be made available this month.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Start your journey into RPG Yakuza territory with the Yakuza reboot Like a Dragon. Play as low-ranking Yakuza Ichiban Kasuga, returning to society after being incarcerated for 18 years for a crime he didn’t do. Find out what went wrong and discover the truth behind the crime, and rebuild your reputation as one of the top Yakuzas in the region. Play a whole new Yakuza game in this all-too-familiar Yakuza story this month of August for both PS4 and PS5.

Yakuza series headed to Extra, Deluxe, and Premium for August 2022

Apart from the latest game in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, all seven of the original Yakuza action RPG games are headed to PS+ Extra, PS+ Premium, and in other regions, PS+ Deluxe this August 2022 and beyond. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will all be headed to the PS+ catalog this month, while Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life are all headed to PS+ Premium and PS+ Deluxe later on this year.

Yakuza is a great series that has had a strong following of fans ever since the series started. Over the past few years, the game series is getting more and more recognition, which is justly deserved by the series. Now that most of the games are in PS+, there’s very little excuse to pass up these games, so PS+ subscribers better make use of this opportunity to play even just the first few titles in the franchise.

In case you’ve been wanting to play the entire Yakuza series of video games, now’s your chance to do so. Don’t worry about some of the games not coming out until later this year – you’ll already have your hands full with just the first four games made available this August. By the time you finish them, that’s when the rest of the series will be made available in the subscription service.