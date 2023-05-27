Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Being suspended for one game is not going to change the way New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone behaves during games. Following his fourth ejection of the year Thursday in a loss against the Baltimore Orioles, Boone received a suspension for the Yankees’ game against the San Diego Padres Friday. It was Boone’s third ejection in 10 games.

“I’m not going to change,” Aaron Boone said Saturday morning before the Yankees-Padres game, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “Even though I have been kicked out of a lot of games, a lot of them I make it through.”

Boone leads MLB in ejections for the 2023 season. Having been tossed 30 times in 760 career games, the Yankees’ manager is among the all-time leaders in ejections per game. Boone’s ejections are the most by any manager since he was hired for the 2018 season.

The league said that his recent conduct toward umpires, not just the way he acted toward the umps Thursday, played a role in Boone’s suspension.

“It’s happened a few times this week and I’d like to not get ejected, and hopefully I can start a long streak of not getting ejected,” Boone said Friday. “I’m not necessarily afraid to, but no, it’s not my intent to get ejected, and I don’t want to, and hopefully I won’t for a while.”

The Padres defeated the Yankees 5-1 with New York bench coach Carlos Mendoza filling in for Boone as the manager Friday. Mendoza told reporters that the Yankees were surprised about Boone’s suspension, which the team learned of not long before the series opener with the Padres was scheduled to begin.

Boone will be back in the dugout for the Saturday afternoon matchup between the Yankees and Padres.