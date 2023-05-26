Aaron Boone is feeling the pressure of managing in the Big Apple. As the front man for the New York Yankees, expectations are high that the Bronx Bombers will dominate Major League Baseball. The Yankees have not been World Champions since the 2009 season, and Boone seems to be taking much of that personally.

Aaron Boone has been ejected for the 30th time in his career. That is the most ejections by a manager since he became the Yankees manager in 2018. pic.twitter.com/3cy657QM3j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2023

Clearly, it’s not all his fault, as Boone has only been manger of the Yankees since the 2018 season. But since that time, no manager has been thrown out of more games than Boone. He got tossed in Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, and that’s the 30th time that Boone has been tossed during his tenure as the New York manager.

In Thursday night’s game, Boone was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso. Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was having trouble with his command.

Once he was ejected from the game, Boone came back on the field and continued to argue with Moscoso, saying that the umpire had missed 4 ball and strike calls. As Boone continued to argue, he had to be held back by bench coach Carlos Mendoza and crew chief Chris Guccione.

Aaron Boone had also been ejected in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. He has been thrown out of 4 games this season.

The Yankees have played fairly well in the highly competitive American League East this season, bringing a 30-21 record into the final game of the 3-game series with the Orioles. However, they were 6.5 games behind the first place Tampa Bay Rays and 3.5 games behind the second-place Orioles.