The New York Yankees are in the thick of a race for the American League East title. As they jockey back and forth with the Orioles, it has become clear that the team needs better performances from some of their players. While DJ LeMahieu and Alex Verdugo have struggled at the plate, they have not shown enough to be breakout candidates down the stretch. Carlos Rodon, Anthony Rizzo, and Oswaldo Cabrera must be those breakout players for the Yankees to win the division.

New York enters Tuesday's action two games ahead of the Orioles for first place in the AL East. The teams are set up for a three-game series in late September that could decide the winner of the division. When that series comes up, the Yankees must have these three players firing on all cylinders.

Carlos Rodon must continue great pitching performances

Carlos Rodon's season has been an absolute rollercoaster. He started with a 2.48 ERA in April and the Yankees won four of those six starts. May and June were not as successful, with a 5.48 ERA in 11 starts. Since the All-Star break, he has been spectacular. The Yankees are 5-1 in his six starts, with a batting average against of .192 and ERA of 2.67.

Rodon has the opportunity to turn it up to another level in September. He'll have one more start in August, Wednesday's game against the Nationals, before September begins. Assuming Luis Gil comes back healthy, the Yankees rotation will be set in place for September. Rodon's starts could be spectacular in his normal role and with requisite rest.

Carlos Rodon has not lived up to his six-year contract that he signed before the 2023 season yet. A fantastic September that pushes the Yankees to a division title would make him a hero in Yankees fandom.

Anthony Rizzo comes back to fill Yankees lineup holes

Anthony Rizzo was a spectacular addition to the Yankees when he came over in 2021. His 32 home run season in 2022 led the Yankees to a division title and he got off to a nice start in 2023. Rizzo suffered a concussion against the Padres in a game in May and has not been the same since. The left-handed power bat he provides could be coming back soon.

The lefty batter was injured running the bases in June and has been out ever since. With recent rehab appearances signaling his nearing return, the Yankees must have him play at his pre-concussion levels. LeMahieu and Ben Rice have not been a good platoon at first base and Rizzo coming in to play every day will help.

When Rizzo is healthy, the Yankees have benefited from his great hitting abilities. They must make sure he is healthy for the stretch run and he could be the reason they win the division.

Oswaldo Cabrera brings pop from the Yankees' bench

The Yankees must get great at-bats from their bench pieces to win the American League East. The best piece they currently have in their reserves is Oswaldo Cabrera. The 25-year-old is hitting .249 this season and has a career-high 35 RBI in 93 games. While he will not play every day, he can become the reason the Yankees win the division.

Cabrera has played all four infield positions and corner outfield at the major league level in his career. If anyone gets injured, he will be an option to fill in for them in the lineup. If LeMahieu, Verdugo, and Anthony Volpe continue to struggle, they could all be replaced by Cabrera.

A September surge from Cabrera could be the reason they win the division. If anyone starts to slump, a big week from Cabrera would push the Yankees past the Orioles and earn them a bye in the playoffs.