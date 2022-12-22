By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees recently agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million deal. Now, the full details of the contract and how much Rodon would be making per year during the duration of the deal have been revealed.

Apparently, the deal includes a $5 million signing bonus for Rodon. He is slated to make $22 million in 2023, while from 2024 to 2028, he’ll be making $27 million annually, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Additionally, there is a full no-trade clause on his contract, which means Rodon can veto a trade to any team should they end up wanting to split.

Carlos Rodon entered free agency seeking a lucrative deal as one of the best pitchers available in the market, and sure enough, he got exactly what he want with the Yankees. He joined the likes of Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom as some of the several noteworthy free agents to land massive deals.

Verlander inked a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets, while DeGrom landed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Rodon now joins a Yankees team that has shown willingness to spend to be able to compete consistently in the World Series. Before his signing, the New York franchise managed to retain their superstar talent in Aaron Judge with a nine-year deal worth $360 million.

It remains to be seen what else the Yankees will do this offseason, but fans have to be hyped up to see the team continue to build a competitive roster around Judge–no matter the price.