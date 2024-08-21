The New York Yankees lost starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a fractured arm in mid June. The three-time All-Star has been out of action for over a month as he recovers from the injury. However, Rizzo could be nearing a return as he took batting practice against live pitching on Tuesday, according to a team report on MLB.com.

“[Rizzo] feels really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted, per MLB.com. Although his arm has not healed completely, the 35-year-old veteran has taken on additional exercises in the rehab process and has been working on fielding and throwing as well.

Rizzo broke his arm while attempting to beat out a slow grounder against the Boston Red Sox on June 16. The 14-year veteran collided with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernadino at first base and landed hard on his right arm. Rizzo immediately grabbed his arm and rolled over several times in obvious pain.

The Platinum Glove first baseman was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right forearm fracture. The Yankees initially estimated they’d be without Rizzo’s services for four to six weeks.

While the recovery process is taking longer than expected, Rizzo is making progress. “If that thing was totally healed, where he is right now, he’d be out playing … But we’ve got to make sure that heals to a certain level,” Boone said, via MLB.com.

The Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is progressing in his rehab

Rizzo won four Gold Gloves, a Platinum Glove and a Silver Slugger in his 10 years with the Chicago Cubs. He finished top 13 in MVP voting four times. And, most notably, in 2016 he helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908.

The Yankees acquired Rizzo at the trade deadline in 2021 and signed him to a two-year, $40 million deal prior to the 2023 season. In his time with the Yankees, Rizzo’s offensive production has declined. He’s been about a league-average hitter with a total OPS+ of 105 with New York.

However, he experienced a sharp drop in both games played and production over the last two seasons. In 2024, Rizzo has eight home runs, 28 RBI, 32 runs, a .630 OPS, an OPS+ of 76 and -0.5 bWAR in 70 games as the Yankees starting first baseman.

In his stead, New York called up number 12 prospect Ben Rice. The 25-year-old rookie has shown promise during his time in the majors. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman even complimented Rice while dodging questions about Rizzo’s role with the team when he returns.

However, Rice has struggled mightily at the plate after a solid start. The first-year player is slashing .188/.287/.391 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and an OPS+ of 88 in 43 games for New York.

The Yankees got three-time All-Star DJ LeMahieu back from the IL at the end of May and have given him some run at first base. However, the 14-year veteran hasn’t been able to provide consistent offensive production either. LeMahieu has posted a .525 OPS, an OPS+ of 49 and -1.4 bWAR in 61 games for the Yankees.

New York is now counting on Rizzo getting healthy and returning to form at the plate for what the team hopes is a deep postseason run.