The New York Yankees were relatively quiet at the MLB trade deadline. While the team upgraded its offense and bullpen, New York did not address first base via trade. That role is currently filled by rookie Ben Rice. However things could get complicated with the return of veteran Anthony Rizzo in August. And fans shouldn't expect clarity on the situation any time soon.

Long-time Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman refused to discuss Rizzo’s role when he’s back with the team, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News on X. Cashman also wouldn’t reveal if the Yankees attempted to land a first baseman at the trade deadline. You don’t last 26 years as a GM in New York without learning how to dodge reporters’ questions.

While doing his best to avoid the tricky situation altogether, Cashman did mention that he’s happy with Rice’s performance at first base, per Phillips. Where that leaves Rizzo remains unclear.

Rizzo fractured his arm in an awkward collision at first base as he attempted to beat out a slow grounder against the Red Sox. The injury occurred on June 16 at Fenway Park. The 14-year veteran was ultimately placed on the 60-day injured list as his broken right arm is expected to keep him out of action for two months.

Prior to landing on the injured list, Rizzo was struggling through one of the worst offensive seasons of his career. In 70 games this year, the Yankees’ first baseman was slashing .223/.289/.341 with eight home runs, 28 RBI and -0.5 WAR.

Yankees’ GM appreciates Rice, noncommittal on Rizzo

The Yankees acquired Rizzo at the trade deadline in 2021. Prior to the 2023 season, the team signed him to a two-year, $40 million contract. Rizzo is making $17 million this season and has a team option for $17 million next year before becoming a free agent in 2026. It would only cost the Yankees $6 million to move on from Rizzo after this season.

When the four-time Gold Glove winner hit the injured list, New York called up the team’s 12th ranked prospect, Ben Rice. Despite being the 363rd overall selection in the 2021 draft, Rice had steadily climbed through the minors, ascending to Triple-A at the beginning of this season.

The 25-year-old rookie has filled in admirably for Rizzo at first base. In 35 games in the majors this year, Rice has produced a .447 slugging percentage with six doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBI and 0.1 WAR. He even became the first rookie in Yankees’ history to hit three home runs in a single game when he belted a trio of deep balls at Fenway Park in early July.

Rice has a .746 OPS and a 106 OPS+ compared to Rizzo’s .630 OPS and OPS+ of 77. It’s a small sample size as Rice has just 134 major league plate appearances. And the rookie has been uneven in his offensive production since his call up. Although that should be expected for a player getting his first taste of MLB pitching. Despite some rough patches, Rice has provided a bit of a spark for the Yankees.

The question is if the team feels confident enough in Rice to stick with the youngster in the middle of a division race and into the postseason if they have a healthy Anthony Rizzo at their disposal.