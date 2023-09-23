The New York Yankees might be out of playoff contention but boy, is Aaron Judge doing his thing.

Despite missing a ton of time this season due to a foot injury, the slugger continues to produce for one of the most lackluster offenses in baseball. And on Friday night against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, the 2022 AL MVP slugged three home runs in a single game for the second time this year.

MVP chants broke out at Yankee Stadium and by no surprise, Bronx Bombers fans were going crazy on Twitter (or X, whatever you want to call it).

Here are some of the best reactions.

thank god for Aaron Judge — Arod (@arod9874dude) September 23, 2023

Aaron Judge also became the first Yankees player ever to have multiple three-homer games in one season. That's special. Also, it was just under a month since his first three-homer game on August 23rd. Didn't take him long to do it again.

The outfielder has 37 long balls in 100 games in 23′, which is a pace of 57 HRs in 162 contests. Not far off his record from last year. Too bad injuries reared their ugly head.

It's no secret New York has a franchise star in Judge but this offseason is the time to add more talent around him. they're hitting just .225 as a group, which ranks 29th in the Majors.

But on a more positive note, at least Aaron Judge is giving their NY's loyal fanbase something to cheer about before the campaign officially ends in nine days. We'll see if Judge can reach the 40-mark. The Yankees' final game is on October 1st.