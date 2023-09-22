The New York Yankees streak of six-straight playoff appearances appears is on the verge of crashing down. And for at least Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees don't have quite an easy fix.

At 77-76, the Yankees are 18 games out of the AL East race and 7.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot. As New York begins to think about next season, Rosenthal says an incoming player – even a major one – wouldn't change everything, via Foul Territory.

“You're not gonna solve this through free agency. You're not gonna solve this through a trade. You need the players under contract to perform better,” Rosenthal said.

New York has the second highest payroll in MLB at $278,964 million. However, their results on the field didn't exactly live up to their salary cap.

On the pitching side, the Yankees have been one of the better teams in the league. Their 3.98 ERA ranks eighth in the league while their .233 batting average is the best in MLB. However, their offense has left much to be desired.

The Yankees ranked 24th in runs scored with just 639. While they had plenty of home runs – eighth with 210 – they also had the 13th most strikeouts in the league with 1,337.

As they enter the offseason, the Yankees may look to swing a big trade or try to sign a major free agent. But at that payroll – as Ken Rosenthal pointed out – the players already on the roster need to improve. Whoever ends up making the Yankees 2024 roster will be looking for an immediate turnaround and an immediate return to the playoffs.