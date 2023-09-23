The New York Yankees may not be having the season they envisioned heading into 2023, but that isn't stopping the home fans from showing love to superstar Aaron Judge. During Friday's Yankees home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Judge launched three home run blasts into the Yankee Stadium outfield seats.

After the third long ball of the evening, the Yankees' home crowd serenaded Judge with some well-earned MVP chants, and Judge promptly responded by stepping out of the Yankees dugout and tipping his hat to the fans in acknowledgment of the chants.

Aaron Judge gets MVP chants and a curtain call after hitting his third homer of the game. Special player. pic.twitter.com/BK8rNsARhl — Aiden Béchamps (@ABechamps) September 23, 2023

The heartwarming moment occurred during what has been a rather disappointing 2023 campaign for the Yankees. Although the team made it all the way to the ALCS a season ago, New York has treaded around .500 for the majority of 2023, and their chances of making a postseason this year are slim to zero.

Of course, it was during that 2022 season that Aaron Judge set the AL record for most home runs in a season with an astonishing final tally of 62. Judge joined the Yankees when he was drafted to the team in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and made his debut with the organization in 2016, fittingly hitting a home run in his very first MLB at-bat.

Now, Judge has firmly established himself as one of the most dangerous batters in the MLB today, if not ever, which makes this year's results all the more disappointing. The Yankees currently sit in fourth place in the vaunted AL East with just a few series left to play.