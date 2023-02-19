New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo firmly believes that Aaron Judge’s massive contract is good for the players and the game.

Judge’s free agency had been a major talking point in the offseason, with the San Francisco Giants even making a bid to swoop him away from the Big Apple. In the end, however, Judge opted to stay after reaching a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees.

It’s a well-deserved payday after Judge bet on himself and staged one of the best individual seasons in MLB history. The 30-year-old blasted 62 home runs in 2022, setting a new American League record for most HRs in a single season. Judge also ended up winning AL MVP for his historic showing.

Now speaking about his contract, Rizzo called it a “big movement” since Judge sets the bar for what superstars should be paid for in the game.

“He brings a lot of money to this game and he’s pushing for the next top superstar in the game to get a massive payday and I think it’s a big movement for our game,” Rizzo said on Judge’s contract, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.

No one can deny that statement from Anthony Rizzo. Aaron Judge’s huge deal with the Yankees sets a precedent and undoubtedly empowers players to seek what they feel they deserve to be paid. As Rizzo said, Judge brings a ton of money to the game anyway, so he definitely deserves to benefit from that as well.

The impact of Judge’s deal with the Yankees will certainly be felt in the next few years when a new superstar emerges, and surely, they’ll all thank Judge for opening that door.