By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New York Yankees are keeping their superstar slugger. Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to stay in the Big Apple for a gargantuan contract worthy of his talents.

Judge has agreed to a nine-year deal that will pay him $360 million in total, per Jon Morosi with details from Ken Rosenthal:

Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @JonMorosi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 7, 2022

After a whole song and dance with the San Francisco Giants, Aaron Judge isn’t planning on going anywhere. The deal is said to still be pending a physical, but there’s likely no doctor in the world that’s going to stall the deal for the Yankees to keep the face of their franchise.

Judge had one of the greatest individual seasons in MLB history last year which upped his contract value to the highest degree. While there have been greatest total value contracts in the league in recent seasons, the fact that this current deal starts as he turns 31 next year is a huge win for the hulking hero of the Bronx.

The Yankees have taken care of the most important item on their offseason checklist and now must turn their attention towards improving the roster around him. New York started off the season on a historically hot pace and fell back down to earth as the year went by. If it hadn’t been for Judge hitting the screws off every ball hurled his way, they could have potentially fallen even further down before getting saved by the postseason bell.

Aaron Judge is likely to be a New York Yankee for the rest of his career. Now it’s up to the team to make sure he has the right pieces around him.