Published November 18, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Since signing with the New York Yankees in January 2019, DJ Lemahieu emerged as one of the most consistently reliable middle infielders in the MLB. However, over the past two postseasons, Lemahieu was unable to contribute due to hip and toe injuries, and it seems as if the latter injury isn’t going away anytime soon.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently told reporters that the status of Lemahieu’s toe injury that kept him out of the Yankees’ postseason run remains up in the air, and that it may take over a month before his situation gets a bit more clarity.

“Cashman said it’s likely the Yankees might not know if DJ LeMahieu (toe) will need surgery for another six weeks. Taking non-surgery route for now. […] Didn’t know how long a potential surgery could sideline DJLM,” wrote Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Perhaps the severity of DJ Lemahieu’s toe injury subsides over the coming weeks. The Yankees don’t need to rush the 34-year old second baseman anyway, especially when the offseason is only two weeks in.

Still, Lemahieu’s health will be of the Yankees’ utmost concern, given how well he’s played ever since donning the pinstripes in 2019. For his Yankees career, he is hitting .296 with 58 home runs and 232 runs batted in 470 games, amassing 13.2 WAR (per Fangraphs) over that span. The Yankees sorely missed his threat at the plate during the sweep they suffered at the hands of the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.

Nonetheless, the Yankees have plenty of infield depth to weather a potential DJ Lemahieu loss should the injury linger for far longer than expected. Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, and Josh Donaldson are options the Yankees have at the positions Lemahieu has often played at, with those three combining for 6.7 WAR (per Fangraphs). But with the offseason still in its infancy, the Yankees will definitely expect the versatile infielder to be ready come the start of the 2023 campaign.