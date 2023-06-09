The New York Yankees' prized offseason signing is getting closer to his 2023 debut, as Carlos Rodon pitched on the mound at Yankee Stadium for the first time as a member of the Bronx-based franchise on Wednesday.

The left-hander signed a $162 million contract with New York, and he continues to make positive progress towards getting into a game situation with his new team.

Rodon threw 20 pitches in front of owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman, among others, according to Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media.

“He mixed in his off-speeds, ranging from 92 to 94 mph on his fastball,” wrote Goodman on Thursday. “Teammates Oswaldo Cabrera and Jake Bauers stood in against Rodon, swinging and missing a few times.”

The 30-year-old spoke out the session shortly afterwards.

“It was good,” the two-time All-Star said. “Hoping the next one I can refine some stuff, put the ball in the zone a little more.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodon was shut down in spring training with a forearm strain, and also has been dealing with a back issue that has caused him to struggle in his rehab from the first ailment this regular season.

The Florida native called the live session a “big step” forward, and it's clear he's getting closer to joining the starting rotation.

“Stepping on the mound and facing hitters, that's a step towards the end goal of pitching here for the boys,” Carlos Rodon explained, per Goodman.

The lefty is tentatively scheduled to fave live hitters again on Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. The goal is to have him pitch two more live batting practices, embark on an extended rehab assignment to up his pitch count, and eventually, rejoin the Yankees.

It's an excellent sign for New York fans, with one of the league's most talented pitchers finally approaching his long-awaited pinstripes debut.