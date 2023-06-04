New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon will face hitters on Wednesday, according to manager Aaron Boone. The hope is that Rodon progresses and eventually is able to pitch in rehab games before finally making his debut for the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon was the biggest addition for the Yankees this offseason. The team spent a lot of money in retaining free agents Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, but Rodon was the big addition to this year's roster. He suffered a forearm strain in spring training that he has since recovered from, then he struggled with back issues, and has received a cortisone shot. Rodon has not had any setbacks since the cortisone shot.

Rodon was intended to be a “second ace” that creates a one-two punch with Gerrit Cole. The Yankees hope they eventually get that at some point this year.

Facing hitters this week is a good step for Rodon, who will need to go on a rehab assignment and build up to pitching in MLB. It will be interesting to see how fast Rodon can return, but anything in the range of late June to early July would be good for the Yankees.

With Nestor Cortes likely heading to the injured list with a shoulder injury this week, the Yankees and Aaron Boone hope that Rodon is not too far away from returning.

The Yankees are staying in the race in the competitive American League East. Getting Rodon back and performing to what he has done over the last two seasons would be a big boost as the team tries to make a run at the Tampa Bay Rays.