The first meeting of the 2023 season between the New York Yankees and New York Mets was a classic installment of the rejuvenated rivalry. The Yankees were the victors in the first game of a quick two-game set at Citi Field, coming away with a thrilling 7-6 win.

The moment of the game happened in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the Yankees up one, the Mets loaded the bases with one out. The Yankees called on relief pitcher Clay Holmes to get them out of the jam and preserve the lead.

Holmes did just that, striking out Mets star Francisco Lindor before getting Starling Marte to fan on a 3-2 sinker. Both at-bats had a full count, which added pressure and intensity to both sides. Holmes enjoyed pitching in that sort of moment.

“It’s fun. These are the types of moments that you dream about pitching in,” Holmes said. “This is always a great atmosphere; Yankees-Mets. To be able to come in during a big moment and help the team win, as a competitor, that’s the type of situation that you want to be in.”

Holmes has been lights out as of late, allowing one run in his last 19 appearances and striking out 24 hitters during that span. He led the Yankees in saves last season with 20 and was tabbed as the closer again until a couple of rough outings at the end of April.

The Yankees have opted for a closer-by-committee since then, one that includes Clay Holmes, but if he keeps pitching like this it's hard to see why New York wouldn’t toss him back into the full-time closer role.