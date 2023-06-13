The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is coming up in July, and with fan voting open, it is time that we discuss who should be making the trip to Seattle for the game. The New York Yankees have been a solid team to this point in the season, and they have some candidates, but there are three specific players who should make the team.

A couple of those players will not be surprising. One of them might not be a player that everyone knows, but when diving into the numbers, there is no question that he is deserving of going to the All-Star Game.

For one of these players, the fan vote will likely get them in the game. For the other two, they are pitchers, so the fan vote does not come into play. They will have to hope that player ballots and the commissioner's office sees them as All-Stars. With that being said, let's get to the three Yankees who must be All-Stars in 2023.

3. RP Michael King

Michael King is the one on this list that may surprise some fans who do not watch the Yankees. However, he absolutely deserves to be in Seattle. Michael King has been dominant since the start of the 2022 season, and the Yankees were upset that he was left out of the All-Star Game last season. Coming off of a fractured elbow he suffered in the second half of the 2022, King has been dominant once again.

After posting a 2.29 ERA in 2022, King has a 2.25 ERA so far in 2023 with 0.7 WAR. He has pitched in 21 games so far, throwing 36 innings, with 10.00 strikeouts per nine innings and 0.5 home runs per nine innings, according to Fangraphs.

Not only is King performing, but his role is more demanding than the average reliever who just pitches one inning. King often comes in with runners on base and pitches multiple innings for the Yankees. He gives the rest of the bullpen a rest in doing so. He has been incredibly valuable, and he should be at the All-Star Game in Seattle.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. OF Aaron Judge

This should come as a surprise to no one. Despite currently being on the injured list, which will likely be the case for the next couple of weeks, Aaron Judge deserves to be in the All-Star Game. As of the June 12 update, he is the leading vote getter in the American League by a significant margin over Mike Trout. With how much Yankees fans love Aaron Judge, it would be a surprise if he does not get in through the voting.

When he has played, Aaron Judge has been every bit as good as he was in 2022. He is one of the game's biggest stars, and he belongs to be in the game made for the game's biggest stars.

1. SP Gerrit Cole

While Gerrit Cole had a big of a rough stretch in May, his overall numbers this year are All-Star worthy. He currently has a 2.84 ERA with a 1.5 WAR, according to Fangraphs. The home runs are down to 0.95 per nine innings from 1.48 as well.

With the injuries Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes have suffered so far this year, Gerrit Cole's presence in the starting rotation has been invaluable. He is once again consistent in showing up and not being injured, which is valuable in itself. He is still one of the top starting pitchers in the game, and is showing it again in 2023. He is deserving of being in the All-Star game.