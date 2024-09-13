The New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox rivalry brings out the best in the stars and the worst in some fans. New York's bullpen has been having a problem fanning batters lately, but everything turned around against their most hated foe. Yankees slugger Juan Soto's walk-off hit was enough to send the crowd home happy.

The Bleacher Creatures in the Bronx were sounding like boo-birds recently. The Yankees demoting Nestor Cortes did not help much, but a big extra innings win changed those tunes quickly. Clay Holmes shared a few thoughts on the applause from the fans after the Yankees escaped the 10th inning.

“This is a fun place to play. We know what we're playing for here and it's an atmosphere that gets the best out of everybody honestly. You want to come through (for your fans) because winning here is special. Anytime you can get a win in Yankee Stadium it is awesome,” Holmes shared, via SNY.

As for how New York's bullpen has bounced back for the Yankees, Holmes did not hold back.

“A lot of big outs in a lot of close games here. We've needed to make some big outs and guys have stepped up. It's been really fun to see to carry the momentum we've had. It's just showing up to work every day and putting in the prep. I think there is a lot of trust and confidence being built with us. It's fun to be a part of,” he shared.

Yankees easing into MLB Playoffs

Juan Soto, who had the walk-off hit in the victory, was asked about the cheers for the struggling bullpen after Holmes got out of a tough 10th inning. Specifically, Soto was pressed on how much faith this gives the team in the bullpen's best arm.

“100%. We know what kind of stuff he has,” Soto boasted. “Sometimes things just aren't going your way. You just have to sit down, relax, refresh, and try to start over again. I think that is what (Holmes) has been doing. He has been throwing the ball really well and I'm more than happy for him. At the end of the day, we're family here. We're all gonna struggle, we're all gonna do good. We just gotta back up each other.”

New York is putting the finishing touches on another AL East crown. The Yankees have a two game lead with less than 20 games to go in the regular season. They should be able to wrap up a postseason spot soon but the Baltimore Orioles are still battling for the best MLB record. The home-field advantage that comes with the divisional pennant will be crucial for a team sending out words of encouragement to the bullpen.