The New York Yankees are continuing to chase their first World Series championship since 2009. One former player believes the club has done a great job at retooling this offseason despite Juan Soto's departure. That player is Derek Jeter, who likes what he sees from the Bronx Bombers.

”They did a good job,” Jeter said, per Sportscasting. “You always want to try to improve your team. I’m sure you ask anyone in the organization, they have improved as a whole. The great thing about playing for the Yankees is pretty much every season you have an opportunity to get to the postseason.”

Despite losing Soto to the New York Mets, the Yankees did bring in some talent. That includes All-Stars Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt.

Jeter believes this mix of new players could pair well with a Yankees roster that knows how to win games.

“And they made it to the World Series last year,” Jeter added. “Obviously, they fell a little bit short. But now they’re retooling and getting ready for this season.”

The Bronx Bombers lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series in five games.

Can the Yankees return to the World Series?

Yankees fans desperately want Jeter to be right as the team had an incredible 2024 season. New York posted a remarkable amount of offense, including record-breaking performances from Aaron Judge. Juan Soto proved to be a powerful asset along with Judge, but the Yankees couldn't hold on to him.

There's a lot for the club to replace on offense without Soto. The slugger drove in 109 runs in 2024, and Bellinger and Goldschmidt are tasked with helping to replace that production.

Jeter, who was on the last Yankees club to win a championship, thinks it can be done by the entire group pulling together as one.

”You gotta find a way to win three more games,” Jeter added. “That’s what you need to do. I mean, you’re in the World Series, and I always say that the best teams make it, and the hottest team wins. You have to get hot at the right time.”

New York has a lot of tough competition before it earns another championship. In the American League, Baltimore remains a key player in the AL East. The Boston Red Sox loaded up at pitcher with Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.

Then in the National League, the Dodgers look again like a favorite to win it all. Los Angeles signed a group of talented players this offseason, including Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.

”My World Series pick — you gotta wait until the rosters are set,” Jeter added. “There’s still a lot of things going on, man. So it’s too early for that.”

Yankees fans are ready to see if their team can finally win it all again.