The New York Yankees recently lost one of the greatest hitters ever in Juan Soto, but getting quality players who want to be in the pinstripes long-term is a good way to pivot. Two-time All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried headlines their offseason haul so far, and he's bought in.

Fried opened up about his admiration of the organization, via SNY.

“I was walking through the clubhouse and there were three words put up on the wall: prepare, compete, and win. I thought a lot about that, and to me as a competitor, as a player, it really resonated with me,” the 30-year-old said. “At the end of the day, before I take the ball, I'm gonna prepare as best as I possibly can.”

Fried spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves, compiling a 73-36 record with a 3.07 ERA and 863 strikeouts in pit 884.1 innings pitched (8.8 K/9). The former All-MLB First Teamer also played a crucial role in Atlanta's 2021 championship run.

“When I get out there, I'm gonna compete to the best of my abilities, and at the end of the day, the one thing that we're out here to do is to win,” Fried continued. “To me, I couldn't be more excited to be here, a part of the Yankees, part of this organization. Can't wait to go down to Tampa and get started.”

Max Fried adds much-needed juice to Yankees rotation

It's easy to see why New York gave Fried, who was the best left-handed hurler on the free-agent market, an eight-year $218 million deal. The three-time Gold Glover winner easily slots in as the Robin to Gerrit Cole's Batman in the starting rotation, a necessary addition with the offense now a question mark post-Soto. Good pitching is easier to depend on than good hitting, as pitchers always have the advantage over hitters.

Additionally, New York has a history of elevating pitchers' skills, and Fried is excited about it, via ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

“They've got a lot of success stories of making guys a lot better,” the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder said. “And I think that just being able to take in the information and make some adjustments, as far as my pitch shapes and things to that extent, I think there's still a little bit in there for me to hopefully do better.”

Nestor Cortes, Luis Gil, and Luke Weaver are just a few recent examples of unexpected pitchers to make it big in New York. Imagine what the team's coaching staff could do with one of the league's best.