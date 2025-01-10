The New York Yankees' offseason started on an extremely sour note after Juan Soto moved to Flushing, but the club garnered plenty of momentum for itself through the additions of Max Fried, Devin Williams and Paul Goldschmidt. Brian Cashman's winter is staying on a fortuitous track following his latest move.

Williams and the Yankees are in agreement on an $8.6 million contract for the 2025 season, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, and will therefore avoid an arbitration hearing. New York traded left-handed starter Nestor Cortes, infielder Caleb Durbin and cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers for the two-time All-Star closer on Dec. 13. The move jump started an active hot stove stretch for the organization while also fortifying the back end of the bullpen.

Although the Yanks regularly boast one of the best relief units in baseball, there are occasionally questions about the ninth inning. Luke Weaver emerged at the perfect time in 2024, following Clay Holmes' sharp decline in the second half of the season. Considering how most of his career has shaken out, however, the 31-year-old is a possible regression candidate. Williams brings the stability that manager Aaron Boone needs late in ballgames.

Devin Williams checks a key box for Yankees

The seventh-year right-hander posted a sub-2.00 ERA in consecutive campaigns from 2022-23 and was terrific last season after returning from a back injury (1.25 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings). Williams' greatness is admittedly a bit tougher to appreciate after he surrendered a devastating three-run homer to Pete Alonso in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. But he is still an elite closer.

New York general manager Brian Cashman is counting on Devin Williams to shine in both the regular season and playoffs. With a nasty change-up, the “Airbender” gives the Yankees the knockout punch they might need in high-stakes competition. Fans do not want the two-time Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year to walk away for nothing in free agency, but there is time to discuss a contract extension. The main priority is winning the 2025 World Series.

An impactful infielder like Alex Bregman, Ha-Seong Kim or Nolan Arenado would make championship No. 28 a more attainable goal. Coming to terms with Williams is a definite positive, though. The vibes should be high in Yankee Stadium, much higher than they were a month ago.