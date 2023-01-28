New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu missed a lot of the second half last season with a lingering foot injury and continues to recover in hopes of being healthy in 2023. And according to Bronx Bombers hitting coach Dillon Lawson, LeMahieu has looked great down in Florida at the Yanks’ Spring Training facility and has been able to do everything needed to get back on the field in live situations.

Via The New York Post:

“He looks healthy, whether it’s in the weight room or on defense or hitting. He’s pushing it with everything, and he’s able to do it. If you didn’t know how last year ended, you wouldn’t think anything of it, but we all saw that.’’

“He’s able to take his swing. Sometimes when he came out there for batting practice [while he was injured], he’d have to come off his backside and couldn’t really rotate into the ball. That affected how he impacted the ball and swung through it,” Lawson said of DJ LeMahieu. “Now he’s able to do everything he needs to do, whether [the pitch] is inside, outside, up or down. It looks like there was never a problem.”

This is obviously fantastic news for the Yankees. After all, DJ is one of their most consistent bats and a career .297 hitter. In 2022, the veteran slashed .261 with 12 homers in 125 games. Not only is he important at the plate, but LeMahieu gives manager Aaron Boone tons of versatility defensively because he’s capable of playing first, second, and third base.

The Yankees will be cautious when it comes to LeMahieu suiting up in games again, but it’s clear he’s trending in the right direction.