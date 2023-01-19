The New York Yankees will be banking on DJ LeMahieu staying healthy in 2023 and playing a key part in their success. He missed part of the second half last season and the playoffs due to a brutal toe injury. But, it appears the veteran infielder is already trending in the right direction with Spring Training not far away.

On Thursday, LeMahieu was seen taking ground balls at the Yankees complex in Florida and looked pretty agile. Via Bryan Hoch:

DJ LeMahieu taking grounders at 3B today. Gleyber Torres is at 2B. Thanks to @MarcNYY618 for the 🎥! #Yankeespic.twitter.com/AUc8pWh5ZD — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) January 19, 2023

You love to see it. DJ slashed .261 with 12 homers and 46 RBI last year in 125 games. Throughout his career, the 34-year-old has been an extremely productive hitter, batting .297 overall. This is a guy the Yankees need on the field not only for his capabilities at the dish but for his defense as well.

Hoch also provided an update on the health of DJ LeMahieu recently, hinting that he should be ready for Grapefruit League action. Via MLB.com:

“The Yanks’ most recent updates on LeMahieu are promising, as it appears the conservative course of treatment will permit him to avoid surgery and begin the spring on time. LeMahieu was unavailable during the postseason due to a broken sesamoid bone in his right big toe that led to ligament damage in his second toe. It’s a complicated injury, but LeMahieu has been working out at the team’s complex in Tampa, Fla., where he has been hitting, throwing, performing agility work and running.”

As noted, it’s a complicated injury. That being said, he’s showing progress in day-to-day baseball activities. With more than two months until Opening Day, it’s a good sign he’ll be in the lineup in Game 1 of 162.