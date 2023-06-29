New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German made history by throwing just the 24th perfect game in MLB history, blanking the Oakland A's, 11-0, on Wednesday night. While German's baseball achievement is worth celebrating given how rare perfect games are, some fans are not able to separate the art from the artist — perhaps for good reason.

German, as one would recall, not only publicly “slapped” his then-girlfriend at a charity gala back in 2019, he also became “physically violent” with her at his home later that night. As a result of these inexcusable actions, the MLB suspended the Yankees starter for 81 games, essentially causing him to miss the entirety of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Given how much celebration there has been on social media regarding Domingo German's perfect game, some fans made sure to point out that the Yankees pitcher had been guilty of some terrible acts in the past, questioning whether his pitching masterclass is something that's even worth celebrating.

Domingo German had to apologize for domestic abuse and served a 10 game suspension earlier this season for a foreign substance found on him during a start. As far as I’m concerned King Felix has the most recent perfect game 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Tingus Pingus’s Burner (@grahambled_eggs) June 29, 2023

Remember everyone, Domingo German was suspended 81 games for domestic violence. — Brandon (@TheRealB_ran) June 29, 2023

Out of all the people to get the next perfect game, it had to be that piece of human garbage Domingo German. It’s hard to celebrate the rarest feat in baseball with this wife beater at the forefront of it. Forever tainted. — GMagz (@b0nerjams03) June 29, 2023

It's really easy to not be romantic about this considering Domingo German is a domestic abuser fucking WILD that people will just forget about that just because you're an athlete. Fucking pathetic stuff https://t.co/gVokdHo6Rd — Somebody actually (@ARealCutie_) June 29, 2023

While incidents of domestic violence are never funny, some Twitter users just attempted to make light of the situation by making a few jokes at the Yankees starter's expense.

domingo german should have no hit his wife — eduardo ﾒ𝟶 (@mookieplzhomer) June 29, 2023

Wow, Domingo German beat the odds & threw a perfect game! Google “Domingo German beat his girlfriend & is objectively a bad person” to find out more! — Peter Steeley Dan (@ibashmybros) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, some fans tried to keep a more balanced perspective, attempting to celebrate Domingo German's incredible performance against the Athletics all the while denouncing his deplorable actions.

To me, pitching a perfect game (especially in an enivornment in which offense is the best its been in a couple of years) is fantastic and should be celebrated. At the same time, don't let it make you lose sight of what Domingo German did off the field or the kind of person he is. — Marcus S., A Child of the Internet (@goodwillfiction) June 29, 2023

Domingo German is not a good person. But in this moment as you saw on the field, he deserves his due. His teammates were all happy for him. Congratulations to him — Chris (@Chris_NYY28) June 29, 2023

This circumstance should certainly bring the discussion about whether it's fair to judge the art without judging the artist into the forefront. And as some fans on Twitter have showed us, there's certainly no easy answer to that question.