New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German made history by throwing just the 24th perfect game in MLB history, blanking the Oakland A's, 11-0, on Wednesday night. While German's baseball achievement is worth celebrating given how rare perfect games are, some fans are not able to separate the art from the artist — perhaps for good reason.

German, as one would recall, not only publicly “slapped” his then-girlfriend at a charity gala back in 2019, he also became “physically violent” with her at his home later that night. As a result of these inexcusable actions, the MLB suspended the Yankees starter for 81 games, essentially causing him to miss the entirety of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Given how much celebration there has been on social media regarding Domingo German's perfect game, some fans made sure to point out that the Yankees pitcher had been guilty of some terrible acts in the past, questioning whether his pitching masterclass is something that's even worth celebrating.

While incidents of domestic violence are never funny, some Twitter users just attempted to make light of the situation by making a few jokes at the Yankees starter's expense.

Meanwhile, some fans tried to keep a more balanced perspective, attempting to celebrate Domingo German's incredible performance against the Athletics all the while denouncing his deplorable actions.

This circumstance should certainly bring the discussion about whether it's fair to judge the art without judging the artist into the forefront. And as some fans on Twitter have showed us, there's certainly no easy answer to that question.