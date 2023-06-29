New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German has done it, becoming just the 22nd player in the modern baseball era and the fourth in franchise history to throw a perfect game with an all-around evisceration of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

German, who entered the night coming off two consecutive rough starts, allowing 15 earned runs over his past 5.1 innings of work, made light work of the As, striking out nine while completing all 27 outs without allowing a single baserunner. And perhaps the best part of the Yankees starter's performance was his pitching efficiency, as he needed to throw just 99 pitches to achieve perfection.

As a result of Domingo German's incredible achievement, Yankees fans on Twitter erupted in cheers celebrating what could perhaps be the start of a career turnaround for the 30-year old starter.

Underrated aspect of this perfecto- it’s also a Maddux; Domingo only threw 99 pitches! That’s also a rarity! — (100% Definitively Not Domingo) German Lopez (@Big_Germ_2) June 29, 2023

5 Years, 3 Weeks later, Domingo German pitches the 24th perfect game in MLB history. A believer since day one. https://t.co/M9Tm6Xzvv8 — David Catanzaro (@Kuuduh) June 29, 2023

3rd perfect game I’ve seen a Yankee pitch — 6th no-hitter — congrats to Domingo German on an excellent performance! — FabianNicieza (@FabianNicieza) June 29, 2023

domingo german with a perfect game after 11 years is simply unimaginable. what a crazy state the yankees are in rn, absolutely crazy.🥹 — curry (@CurryDGAF) June 29, 2023

This kind of performance simply came out of left field for the struggling Yankees starter, whom manager Aaron Boone had to implore to “execute” his pitches well after a disastrous past few starts. But this is not the first time that a pitcher who had been struggling went on to pitch a perfect game. 11 years ago, Philip Humber, a player who would go on to finish the 2012 season with a 6.44 ERA, achieved the unthinkable before going on to allow nine earned runs in his very next start.

domingo german throwing a perfect game is the best type of baseball weirdness just like when dallas braden and philip humber threw theirs i absolutely love it — Kevin Mitchell (@kmitchell1629) June 29, 2023

Dallas Braden, Philip Humber, and now Domingo German. All pitchers of perfect games. Baseball is wild. — Eddie Kalegi (@EddieKalegi) June 29, 2023

Domingo German barely escapes being the worst pitcher to ever throw a perfect game because it'll be tough to top Philip Humber. — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) June 29, 2023

Still, for now, it'll be jubilation for Yankees fans all over the globe. And they will need more of these sorts of performances from Domingo German, especially with the 44-38 Yankees remaining in the middle of a tight race for playoff spots at the halfway point of the season.