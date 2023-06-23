Domingo German had a horrendous start Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners. It also appears that German is struggling to find a cure to his recent malaise on the mound, as he opened up about it after the New York Yankees' 10-2 defeat at the hands of the Mariners at home.

“It’s hard to figure out where the issue is; if it’s mechanical, the release point, are they adjusting or seeing the pitch well, German said after the loss, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “You’ve got to keep working. It doesn’t stop. You’ve got to find what kind of solution you can apply and put it to work.”

For the record, German gave up a total of eight earned runs on eight hits in just 3.1 innings of action against the Mariners, who lit him up for four runs right in the very first frame of the contest. It did not help him at all that the Yankees' offense sputtered once again, scoring just two runs.

German's forgettable performance against the Mariners came just days after he got demolished by the Boston Red Sox in a 15-5 loss at Fenway Park last Friday. Against the Red Sox, German gave up seven earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 2.0 innings. So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, the Yankees right-hander has a 4-5 record to go with a 5.10 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. Players are also hitting .221 against him.

German and the Yankees are 41-34 following the conclusion of the three-game series at home versus Seattle. Up next for New York is another three-game set in the Big Apple that kicks off Friday, with the Texas Rangers coming to town.