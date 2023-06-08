Former MLB manager Joe Girardi has reportedly been offered the head baseball coach position at the University of Central Florida, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Joe Girardi has not made a decision as to whether or not he will accept the job with UCF baseball, according to Feinsand. Girardi was on the UCF campus on Wednesday, according to Brandon Helwig of UCFSports.com.

Girardi managed with the Florida Marlins, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. He was the manager for the Marlins for one year, going 78-84 and winning manager of the year in the National League.

After not managing in 2007, Girardi came in as the replacement for Joe Torre as the Yankees manager in the 2008 season. The team missed the playoffs in 2008, but won the World Series in 2009. Girardi stayed through the 2017 season, helping the Yankees reach the American League Championship series.

Girardi's last managerial stint was with the Phillies, which started in 2020. He was fired midway through the 2022 season. Philadelphia did not make the playoffs in 2020 or 2021 under Girardi. After he was fired in 2022, the Phillies made the playoffs and made a run to the World Series under the direction of Rob Thompson, who remains the manager of the team now.

With the UCF baseball program, Girardi would take over for Greg Lovelady, who was fired after missing the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year. If Girardi decides to accept the job and take over for Greg Lovelady, he will be taking over a program that is moving from the AAC to the Big 12 conference next season. It will be a step up in competition.

Whether or not Girardi takes the job remains to be seen, but UCF baseball would be an intriguing story for the next college baseball season.