The New York Yankees ended a three-game skid in a wild way Sunday, as they came away with a 4-3 victory in extra innings despite being no-hit for 10 frames.

New York ace Gerrit Cole also had a splendid performance on the mound that ultimately did not go to waste, as the Bronx Bombers walked it off with Kyle Higashioka hitting a game-winning double to seal the deal for the Yankees, 4-3.

“We were no-hit for 10 innings, then we started chipping,” Cole said after the game, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “We started grabbing some momentum, so it was a cool combination of two narratives that culminated in a win.”

Cole also gave Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes praises over a sterling showing on the mound.

“Corbin was obviously on his game, very much so today, and he’s one of the best pitchers in the world,” said Cole of the Brewers ace. “As a fellow pitcher, you definitely respect that kind of effort. It was a well-pitched ballgame, and relatively quick, too, for it being 13 innings.”

Cole guided the Yankees over the course of seven scoreless innings during which he allowed only three hits while fanning nine Milwaukee hitters. Burnes went eight innings long and allowed just two walks with seven punchouts.

The Yankees are still unlikely to make the MLB playoffs, as they are eight games behind the last Wild Card spot in the American League, but they remain motivated to win games, as they look to at least finish the 2023 MLB season .500 or better.