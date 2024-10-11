It wasn't easy, but the New York Yankees are moving on in the 2024 MLB Playoffs, taking down the Kansas City Royals in four games in the ALDS. Every single contest was decided by one run except for the series clincher on Thursday, where the Bronx Bombers won 3-1.

Now, NY heads to the ALCS for the first time since 2022 when the Houston Astros swept them. Following the victory, starter Gerrit Cole explained what it means to help his childhood team get to the next round after he tossed a fantastic game against the Royals.

Via TNT Sports US:

“You're just competing for your team and you know, living and dying on every pitch,” Cole said. “You know, it's what you dream about as a kid so I'm very blessed, it's very fun.”

Cole had one of his best outings of the year, lasting seven innings and allowing just one run on six hits. He also struck out four. After returning from injury in the summer, the veteran did struggle at times, but he started to figure things out as October baseball neared.

The right-hander finished the season with a 3.41 ERA and an 8-5 record. Cole did give up three earned in Game 1 vs Kansas City but managed to bounce back on Thursday when his team needed him most.

Yankees praise Gerrit Cole after gem

Cole was dealt a serious scare late in Game 4 when Kyle Isbel smacked a long drive to right field with a man on. Luckily, Juan Soto caught it at the warning track. It would've been a game-tying two-run bomb.

“I executed my pitch. So as a pitcher, that's all you can do,” said Cole.

From Jazz Chisholm Jr to Aaron Boone, Cole received praise from his entire squad for such a gritty performance. Via MLB.com:

“He was electric tonight,” said Chisholm Jr. “I don't know if you guys saw the roar in his last inning, but that fired everybody up. Gerrit, he is the ace that I've never seen in my life, the confidence, the way he goes out there and carries this team and tells everybody to stay in it.”

“I thought Gerrit was great,” said Boone. “Really efficient again. I thought right from the jump, his fastball was really good, and he had the command of it, and then he was able to mix other things off of that.”

Cole now has a 2.94 career ERA in the playoffs. While he's excited to be moving on, the righty knows the job is far from finished:

“There's so much baseball left.” Cole said. “We're obviously confident. We're focused. We're trying to improve the brand of baseball that we're playing as we continue to get deeper into October.”

The Yankees are awaiting the winner of the Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians series. Game 5 there is scheduled for Saturday evening at Progressive Field. No matter who New York's opponent is, they will feel confident that a World Series berth can become a reality.

As for Cole, we probably won't see him until Game 2 or 3 of the ALCS.