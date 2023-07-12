It's the MLB All-Star break, but New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is not losing sight of his main goal this season, and that's to help bring a World Series trophy to the Bronx.

Asked about what's the next item on his bucket after a start at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, Gerrit Cole got straight to the point and said “World Series.”

If Cole and the Yankees are to win the Fall Classic this year, then they have plenty of ground to cover. They hit the All-Star break with just a 49-42 record, good for just fourth in the American League East division. The Yankees are eight games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays but are just a game back of the last Wild Card spot in the AL, which is currently occupied by Cole's former team, the Houston Astros.

Cole has not won a World Series himself, as the Astros topped the big leagues before and after his stint in Houston in 2018 and 2019. The six-time All-Star can only focus on what he can control, and unfortunately for the Yankees, that doesn't include their offense. New York's offense has been a big letdown for the franchise so far this season, as it is just 28th in the MLB with a .231 batting average to go with a .300 on-base percentage and .410 slugging percentage.

Gerrit Cole, who is playing in his fourth season with the Yankees, has a 9-2 record and a 2.85 ERA through 19 starts in the 2022 MLB regular season.

The Yankees kick off their schedule in the second half with a road series againt the Colorado Rockies that starts on Friday.