It's the MLB All-Star break, but New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is not losing sight of his main goal this season, and that's to help bring a World Series trophy to the Bronx.

Asked about what's the next item on his bucket after a start at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, Gerrit Cole got straight to the point and said “World Series.”

What's next on Gerrit Cole's bucket list after starting the All-Star Game? "World Series." pic.twitter.com/n8MBlJqNAf — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 11, 2023

If Cole and the Yankees are to win the Fall Classic this year, then they have plenty of ground to cover. They hit the All-Star break with just a 49-42 record, good for just fourth in the American League East division. The Yankees are eight games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays but are just a game back of the last Wild Card spot in the AL, which is currently occupied by Cole's former team, the Houston Astros.

Cole has not won a World Series himself, as the Astros topped the big leagues before and after his stint in Houston in 2018 and 2019. The six-time All-Star can only focus on what he can control, and unfortunately for the Yankees, that doesn't include their offense. New York's offense has been a big letdown for the franchise so far this season, as it is just 28th in the MLB with a .231 batting average to go with a .300 on-base percentage and .410 slugging percentage.

Gerrit Cole, who is playing in his fourth season with the Yankees, has a 9-2 record and a 2.85 ERA through 19 starts in the 2022 MLB regular season.

The Yankees kick off their schedule in the second half with a road series againt the Colorado Rockies that starts on Friday.