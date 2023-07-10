Dusty Baker has tabbed New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole as the American League's starting pitcher for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, according to Jon Heyman. Cole earned his sixth All-Star nod of his career and will start the Midsummer Classic for the first time.

The Yankees ace reacted to the decision, saying “it's always something he's wanted to do.”

Cole has a 9-2 record with a 2.85 ERA in 19 starts this season, carrying a Yankees rotation that doesn’t have another starter with an ERA below 4.30. He ranks in the top five in the American League in wins, ERA and innings pitched and sits sixth in strikeouts with 123.

Despite being selected five times previously, Cole only has one appearance in the All-Star game when he tossed a scoreless inning for the National League in 2015. He's the first Yankees player to start the All-Star game since Roger Clemens in 2001.

Cole beat out the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Luis Castillo and Kevin Gausman for the prestigious honor. Though Cole is more than deserving, the selection process was made easier for Baker after Ohtani got a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand and Shane McClanahan went on the injured list with back tightness.

Yankees fans haven’t had much to cheer about lately given the absence of Aaron Judge, but seeing their ace start the All-Star game is something to be proud of. Cole will be the only Yankee playing in the game as Judge remains sidelines with an injury. The National League announced that Zac Gallen would start for them opposite Gerrit Cole in Tuesday's game in Seattle.