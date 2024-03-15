The New York Yankees are knee-deep in their 2024 Spring training schedule. New York is bracing to take a jump in the AL East. However, the team has been concerned by Gerrit Cole's elbow injury status. Thankfully, the reigning Cy Young Award winner received an optimistic update.
Yankees avoid long-term Gerrit Cole injury
Cole visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, and the star pitcher looks to be able to avoid Tommy John Surgery on his elbow, the New York Post reported. The initial recommendation was for Cole to rest, rehab, and do conservative non-surgical treatments.
The star pitcher is projected to miss one to two months while he recovers. Hopefully, he has a smooth process with no setbacks. News of Cole's treatment plan is a great relief to the Yankees, who need him around to resist potent MLB offenses.
Cole originally signed with the Yankees in 2020. He had a respectable year, but 2021 was when he solidified himself as a foundational of New York's defense. Cole amassed a W-L of 16-8 and threw 243 strikeouts. He continued his stout production into 2023.
The 33-year-old comes off a season where he went 15-4, threw 222 strikeouts, held an ERA of 2.63, and boasted a league-leading WHIP of .98. As a result, he was recognized as the American League's top pitcher and won the 2023 Cy Young Award.
Unfortunately, Cole will miss the start of the 2024 season but should be able to eventually contribute. Regardless, New York is determined to take their game to the next level.
New York's improvement will not be stopped
New York finished the 2023 season at 82-80 and missed the MLB Playoffs for the first time in six years. Thus, fans are hungry for an improved showing in 2024. The Yankees are returning some promising personnel as well as new pieces.
All in all, the club will not let setbacks detour their plans. It will be interesting to see how the team continues to gel during Spring training.