Giancarlo Stanton's agent Joel Wolfe had comments of his own after Yankees general manager Brian Cashman criticized Stanton's durabiliity.

The New York Yankees face yet another sticky situation as this year's offseason gets underway. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made some negative remarks about star slugger Giancarlo Stanton's injury woes. Cashman's allegations stated, “He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.” After hearing of this unfortunate take, Giancarlo Stanton's agent Joel Wolfe had things to say in response, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“I read the context of the entire interview. I think it’s a good reminder for all free agents considering signing in New York both foreign and domestic that to play for that team you’ve got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down even in the offseason.”

While Brian Cashman's statement may not necessarily be wrong, Wolfe must've felt the comments were a little out of line. Wolfe warns free agents who are considering the Yankees (and there are a lot of rumors involving them) that they must be “made of Teflon both physically and mentally” If they are to play in New York. It's no secret that the Yankees are one of the hardest organizations to play for in sports. New York expects a championship every season, and the fan base and front office are extremely critical of their players.

The Stantonian Issue

Giancarlo Stanton has been one of those players for New York who seems to be criticized often. Stanton has only played in 63% of regular season games since arriving in New York in 2018. The power-hitting slugger has hit a good amount of home runs when healthy, but his batting average has dipped significantly over the past few seasons. Stanton in .211 in 2022, and .191 in 2023. On top of that, he missed a total of 113 games between those two seasons. Poor production and a lack of play have led to Stanton being criticized by his general manager.

Joel Wolfe is certainly right in saying players can't let their guard down even in the offseason. While it seems unlikely, Stanton could be in for a revival year of his career. That is, assuming he can stay healthy. It's a stormy situation that has surrounded the Yankees ever since they acquired Stanton, but it's hard to give up on the big-time slugger. The Yankees traded a tremendously large amount of assets to the Marlins to grab Stanton, and he has played particularly well come playoff time.

One question remains clear when discussing Giancarlo Stanton: Can he stay healthy long enough to produce for the Yankees? It's a prove-it year without a doubt for the Yankee slugger. He'll have to listen to his agent Joel Wolfe and be made of Teflon if he wants to prove to Brian Cashman that he's still valuable to this team.