The New York Yankees are looking to acquire Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Aaron Nola during free agency this offseason.

The New York Yankees look like they're poised to make some big moves this offseason. After an incredibly disappointing 2023 campaign, the Yanks are already looking at two star pitchers in the free agency period, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Pitching hasn't necessarily been the biggest problem in the Bronx, but a splash in free agency for the Yankees might be exactly what they need. With players as talented as Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Aaron Nola, it's worth testing the waters and taking the chance to make a big signing.

Usually, the Yankees are known for making some big signings during free agency. General manager Brian Cashman said there will be changes made this season, but where exactly those changes will be is yet to be seen.

Yamamoto, Nola have Yankees attention

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was incredible this past season in Japan. It's no secret as to why so many MLB teams are interested in him.

Yamamoto was 17-6 with a fantastic 1.16 ERA in the Japanese league in 2o23. At just 25 years old, Yamamoto should have plenty of time to develop into (or continue to be) a dominant pitcher for years to come.

If the Yankees were to sign him it would be exactly ten seasons apart from when they welcomed fellow Japanese pitching phenom Masahiro Tanaka to New York. Tanaka had a great tenure with the Yankees, so New York would surely hope Yamamoto could provide them with similar results.

Aaron Nola is another ace who's value might be at an all-time high. The Phillies right-hander was 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA. However, Nola's fantastic postseason performance with the Phillies for the second consecutive year should land him with a great contract in free agency. If the Yankees are willing to spend the money, Nola would be another top-tier starter thrown in the rotation alongside Gerrit Cole.

A big question for the Yankees is whether or not pitching is the answer. The Yankee bullpen was pretty strong last season. While starting pitching was slightly above average, Carlos Rodon should have a better year.

Injuries quite literally hurt the Yankees' chances of competing last year. However, even when healthy New York struggled to find a groove. Perhaps bringing on one or two established star pitchers could get the Yankees back on track.

It's been fourteen years since the Yankees last made the World Series. Signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto and/or Aaron Nola could help them find their way back.