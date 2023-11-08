The New York Yankees got a blunt take from Brian Cashman on their 2023 struggles that fans may agree with, but may not necessarily like.

The New York Yankees finished above .500 in 2023, but it wasn't enough to match the lofty standards set by baseball's preeminent Major League franchise.

The Yankees finished 19 games behind the first-place Orioles, a result that doesn't sit well with General Manager Brian Cashman judging by his recent, early offseason comments.

Cashman has been in the news often lately. The longtime GM was hired way back in 1998 and previously served under George Steinbrenner. Cashman offered telling NSFW comments recently about analytics and fans' opinions of the Yankees' current use of them.

He also offered a NSFW review of the Yankees' current talent franchise talent level.

On Tuesday, the embattled and clearly frustrated Yankees GM decided to level with media and fans while explaining what he felt was a major reason for the team's struggles last season: injuries.

"If you don't make [injuries] a significant reason…it is. You want to say it's an excuse, it's a fact." – Brian Cashman on why the 2023 Yankees struggled pic.twitter.com/Na8vHL7QXN — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 7, 2023

The Yankees surprisingly had just two All-Star Game selections in 2023, pitcher Gerrit Cole and superstar slugger Aaron Judge.

Judge played in just 106 out of 162 possible games, an absence that highlighted the Yankees' collective lack of star power in their 2023 batting lineup. Judge managed to hit 37 home runs and to drive in 75 runs, but it wasn't enough to sustain the Yankees in an AL East jam-packed with talented teams.

The Blue Jays and Orioles among other teams feasted on Yankees pitching at times while Manager Aaron Boone struggled to right the ship.

It was revealed recently that Boone will be back for 2023, but now the big question is whether or not he will have enough firepower to lead the Yankees back to MLB's promised land, and whether his team will be healthy enough in the long run to mount a comeback season.