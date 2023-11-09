A former player recently hinted that Giancarlo Stanton may want a trade from the New York Yankees at some point

Is Giancarlo Stanton happy with the New York Yankees? MLB analyst Keith McPherson believes so, while former player and current analyst Cameron Maybin isn't so sure.

McPherson posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday, summarizing the Yankees' future. He discussed a number of different players including Stanton. When talking about Stanton, McPherson wrote, “Stanton wants to finish his career here.”

McPherson's post prompted a response from Maybin, who hinted that Stanton may want a trade at some point down the road.

“You know I agree with everything you said except the big G part…. And I’ll leave it there. Im not putting words in his mouth but not so sure he wants to finish his career in the pinstripes.. I’m sure he’d like to finish somewhere that actual appreciates how’s he’s handle every sec of being in NYC.”

Maybin has broadcasted Yankees games in the past and one would imagine he has a relationship with Giancarlo Stanton. In the end, only Stanton truly knows what he wants for his future in MLB. Maybin likely isn't just making this up though, so a potential Stanton trade will be something to think about.

Giancarlo Stanton's future with Yankees

Stanton, 34, is not the same superstar-caliber player he once was. He's still a good player with a massive amount of power in his bat, but injuries have limited his overall performance.

Trading a 34-year-old with injury concerns would already be difficult enough. But Stanton's contract makes a deal seem even more unlikely. He is still under contract through the 2027 season and has a club option in 2028.

He is set to make $32 million in 2024 and 2025, $29 million in 2026, and 25 million in 2027 with a $25 million club option for the '28 season, per Spotrac.

And again, Stanton may want to stay with the Yankees. Maybin's post will catch New York's attention but it isn't as if Stanton directly requested a deal.

In the end, the Yankees have questions to answer during the offseason. Their lineup massively underperformed in 2023 while the pitching rotation was decimated by injuries. Adding younger and more durable players is the obvious, albeit difficult, move the ballclub needs to make.