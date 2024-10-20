Giancarlo Stanton can't stop sending balls into orbits in the 2024 MLB playoffs — particularly during the 2024 American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians. When the Yankees needed a big boost in Game 5 of the ALCS, Stanton was right there to deliver the goods for them, as he launched a clutch two-run home run in the sixth inning to level the score and add drama to the series.

Stanton had quite a battle against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee during that at-bat. The 34-year-old Stanton fell behind early against Bibee, as he swung and missed on the pitcher's first two offerings. But Stanton took three consecutive balls before making Bibee pay for throwing him an 82 MPH slider.

It was Stanton's fourth home run in the ALCS. The home run also gave him his sixth and seventh RBI of the series.

Stanton has simply been fantastic against the Guardians. Although he is hitting just .235 as of his last at-bat, he has a .941 slugging percentage and a 1.291 OPS, mostly on the strength of his power-hitting.

Prior to the ALCS, Stanton slashed .375/.444/.688 with a home run and four RBIs in four games and 16 at-bats against the Kansas City Royals in the AL Divisional Round, and he's apparently staying hot in the playoffs. Stanton's heroics is also helping the Yankees survive Aaron Judge's cold spell. Judge is only hitting .188 in the Guardians series at the time of this writing, though, he has a pair of home runs himself along with six RBIs.

Fans react to Giancarlo Stanton's blast in Game 5 of Yankees-Guardians

Yankees fans are hyped after seeing Stanton hit another massive home run against the Guardians.

“Stanton YOU are beyond incredible 🔥🔥😁😁,” shared @SwishDish720.

“IM IN SHOCK HES NOT REAL,” added YankeesSzn99.

“Giancarlo Stanton has cemented himself as a future hall of famer in the 2024 postseason,” stated @YankeeReport_.

From @BarstoolHubbs: “I mean this is better than A-Rod 2009. This is crazy. Playoff Giancarlo Stanton. A legitimate unstoppable monster.”

Via former MLB player Cameron Maybin: “This man is on a different level right now. The post season is where the cream rises to the top, and Giancarlo Stanton is the cream of the crop.”

Meanwhile, others share their disappointment over the Guardians' Stanton approach.

“Cleveland would be up 3-2 in the series after tonight if Vogt used common sense and stopped pitching to Stanton with 1st empty,” said @SportsSpicer.

“The Cleveland guardians have to be the most disappointing team ever to watch in the postseason,” commented @0iSwishy.