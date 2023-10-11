The New York Yankees dealt with an underwhelming 2023 season. Change has already been a primary subject of discussion since the regular season came to an end. Hal Steinbrenner recently doubled down on the “changes” narrative, per ESPN.

“We're going to make some changes. Some may be more subtle than others,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday. “Possibly personnel but not necessarily personnel. It could be practices. It could be the way we communicate.”

Yankees' changes?

It is one thing to talk about change. It's another to actually implement changes. Based on Steinbrenner's comments, it appears that New York could be headed in a new direction soon. The question is what exactly does Steinbrenner mean?

He hints at a possible personnel shake-up. This will certainly catch GM Brian Cashman's attention. He's received no shortage of backlash from fans amid the Yankees' inability to win a World Series over the past decade. With that being said, Cashman also stated, “but not necessarily personnel.”

The Yankees could make changes to the way they operate as an organization. New York has placed a major emphasis on analytics over the years. Although that has typically brought success during the regular season with the exception of 2023, the Yankees have not appeared in a Fall Classic since 2009.

For a franchise that places winning above all else, that is simply unacceptable. It will be interesting to see how analytics factor into the future of the Yankees. Given the current direction of baseball, the team probably will continue to lean into the numbers. Though, perhaps they will utilize a different approach of sorts.

Of course, these changes also could refer to roster construction. Making a trade to get younger seems like a good option. New York currently features a roster with far too many veteran, injury prone players.

The Yankees have plenty of decisions to make during the 2023-24 offseason.