Giancarlo Stanton knows his 2023 season wasn't nearly good enough. The slugger was one of the New York Yankees' chief underperformers, contributing to an oftentimes anemic offense. After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since being traded to the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton seems determined to fix his swing in the offseason.

“There’ll be a lot of changes,” Stanton said at the end of the 2023 regular season, via The New York Post. “I’ve talked about how bad the year has been, so not much more to touch on that. But there will be a lot in the lab in the offseason.”

Stanton's 2023 season was probably the worst of his career. His .191/.275/.420 splits were all career lows. Stanton's 24 home runs and 60 RBI were his lowest totals in a season during which he played at least 100 games since he was a rookie 13 years ago. Stanton was limited to 101 games because, yet again, he suffered a hamstring injury that resulted in a lengthy IL stint.

The Yankees better hope that Stanton can improve upon his career-worst campaign. There's a real chance that Stanton is simply past his prime, destined to be a below-average player for the remainder of his contract.

Stanton will turn 34 years old shortly after the World Series ends. He showed signs of declining last year with a .759 OPS. Years of injuries appear to have taken their toll on the 2016 NL MVP. You can see it in the way that he runs—if you can even call it running—around the bases.

It was only a year ago that Stanton hit a pair of home runs in the ALDS. He's been as clutch as any Yankees' hitter over the past five years.

Stanton has four years and $111 million guaranteed left on his contract. The Yankees have little choice but to hope he can turn things around.