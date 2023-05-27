Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees defeated the San Diego Padres Saturday by a final score of 3-2 following a 10th inning walk-off hit by utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Kiner-Falefa had just one hit in the game, but he certainly made it count. The Yankees’ shortstop-turned-utility-man has endured his frustrations during his tenure in New York. However, his passion for the game remains unchanged.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks it off for the Yankees with a single in the 10th inning 🔥pic.twitter.com/tSwAnYtk8t — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) May 27, 2023

Isiah Kiner-Falefa remains positive

Kiner-Falefa’s postgame comments describe his passion for the game of baseball. He was asked about consistently changing positions, and his answer will certainly please Yankees fans.

“I love this game. I love being a baseball player,” Kiner-Falefa said, per Yankees Videos on Twitter. “Doesn’t need to be one position… I feel like the more positions you play, the more of a baseball player you are.”

He also commented on the feeling following his clutch walk-off RBI hit, his first walk-off hit as a Yankee, per Yankees Videos as well.

“It feels good,” Kiner-Falefa said. “It was loud, I felt like a little kid running around, it was a dream come true.”

Kiner-Falefa’s struggles at times has led to backlash from fans. His teammates, though, seems to appreciate everything Kiner-Falefa offers.

Yankees appreciate Kiner-Falefa

Aaron Boone and players on the team have previously spoken highly of Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He’s known as someone who doesn’t complain and always gives his best effort.

On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu shared his thoughts on New York’s utility man, per Yankees Videos.

“What a gamer,” LeMahieu said of Kiner-Falefa following the Yankees’ victory. “Played multiple positions now, hasn’t complained once, wants to be out there. Great hit today. It was one of those at-bats you just knew he was going to get a hit. What a great teammate and a great guy to have on your team.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa isn’t the best player by any means. But while others have crumbled under the pressure of playing in New York, he’s stood his ground and carved out a respectable role for himself. He will be an important piece to the puzzle moving forward as the Yankees try to climb the American League East standings in 2023.