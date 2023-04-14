Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa is known for being able to play a multitude of positions. He has experience at catcher and shortstop, and has transitioned to the outfield this season. Kiner-Falefa added another position to his resume on Thursday, appearing on the mound for the Yankees in their blowout 11-2 loss against the Minnesota Twins. Kiner-Falefa commented on his pitching appearance on Friday, per Bryan Hoch.

“I was just worried about throwing strikes. That was the biggest thing,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I was joking with Higgy (Kyle Higashioka) like a couple of weeks ago, saying, ‘I’ll go catch and you go pitch.’ And then it backfired on me.”

Isaiah Kiner-Falefa made his pitching debut for the New York Yankees today and was throwing some absolute heaters out there 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/RSPncy9nNS — The Colosseum – On-Chain Sports Betting (@Colosseum_so) April 14, 2023

As mentioned earlier, the Yankees were defeated 11-2 by the Twins. Kiner-Falefa pitched one inning, surrendering just one hit and allowing no runs. Despite not exactly bringing the heat, as evidenced in the above-posted video, Kiner-Falefa did a good job of keeping Minnesota’s hitters off-balance.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the loss, New York is still 8-5 on the season. They have overcome a number of injury concerns and performed well for the most part.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, on the other hand, has endued his share of ups and downs. He lost the shortstop battle in spring training to Anthony Volpe and has become a utility player for New York. The Yankees still value his presence, and Kiner-Falefa said he’s willing to do whatever is best for the ball club.

The Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will look to bounce back on Friday night against the Twins at Yankee Stadium.