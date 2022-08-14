‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees

The latest matchup in the most-heated rivalry in baseball featured a rare moment of admiration for the opposition. Andrew Benintendi faced the Boston Red Sox for the first time since being traded to the New York Yankees in Fenway Park. Although he was not traded directly there, his history with the Sox was impossible to ignore.

Benintendi came up in the Red Sox farm system and became their left fielder for five seasons, including in 2018 when they won the World Series thanks in large part to an iconic catch in the ALCS. Boston traded him to the Kansas City Royals ahead of last season, and he made his way to the Red Sox’s hated rival at the 2022 trade deadline. Still, he received cheers from the Fenway Park crowd.

According to Joon Lee of ESPN, Benintendi admitted that it feels strange to be on the Yankees and facing the Red Sox. He understands what it’s like to be a part of the rivalry but now has to get used to feeling it from the other side.

“It’s a little strange, obviously,” Andrew Benintendi said, via ESPN. “It’s the first time being back in over a year. I’m just taking it all in again…There’s a lot of attention in these games with the rivalry and everything that comes with it…Obviously, we’ve been on that side of it, but to be on this side, we’ll see how it goes.”

So far in the series against the Red Sox, Benintendi recorded two hits, two runs and a walk while striking out once. The Yankees are in the midst of a slump but could escape it if their new left fielder bumps up his production. He has an OPS of .625 so far in New York. The return of Giancarlo Stanton should also help greatly.