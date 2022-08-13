Aaron Boone provides promising Giancarlo Stanton update amid Yankees’ struggles

The New York Yankees are struggling right now. They are 1-8 over the course of their past 9 games. However, manager Aaron Boone provided a positive Giancarlo Stanton injury update on Saturday ahead of the Yankees’ game against the Boston Red Sox, via Talkin’ Yankees and Marly Rivera.

“He’s working out as we speak,” Boone said. “Yesterday was probably ramped up a little bit more as far as his running progressions. More hitting, more defensive work. I think the next step will be getting him through a full pregame workout where he’s out shagging, standing around, doing those kinds of things. That’s tomorrow or Monday. And then we will probably be in a position to set a rehab schedule.”

Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list in late July with an achilles injury. The timetable was originally set at around 2-3 weeks. And based on Aaron Boone’s report, that original timetable may not be too far off.

Some have attributed the Yankees’ struggles as of late due to his absence. Although Aaron Judge has continued to smash baseballs, the rest of the team have failed to hold up their end of the bargain.

Despite slashing just .228/.309/.498 on the season, Stanton posted an OPS of over .800 with 24 home runs prior to the injury. As long as he avoids setbacks, Giancarlo Stanton will be crucial to the Yankees’ success as they prepare for the playoffs. For now, New York will focus on turning things around and getting back on track against the Red Sox in an AL East matchup.