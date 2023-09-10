In a brutal blow to the New York Yankees amid another poor season, Jasson Dominguez suffered an elbow injury that will sideline him for months.

The Yankees rookie apparently suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow, with the expected recovery period between nine to 10 months (per New York Post). That means Dominguez will have to spend the start of the 2024 campaign on the sidelines as a result.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed the devastating development on Sunday after Dominguez was scratched from their showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers. Boone revealed that Dominguez has been feeling some soreness in his elbow since their first series with the Houston Astros. However, it wasn't until their recent batting practice that the issue affected the 20-year-old slugger.

“He's got a torn UCL. Obviously tough news to have. [He] had some soreness Sunday he said in Houston, the last game. But I hadn't thought that much of it. Started getting treatment on Wednesday but still wasn't anything impacting him really. And then today, when he was doing his BP, his routine and he was swinging, he couldn't pop the ball or really hit it hard. So we brought him up and he went and got tested during the game and he's got a torn UCL,” Boone detailed, via Yankees Videos.

Aaron Boone says Jasson Domínguez tore his UCL: pic.twitter.com/KM6SDC3zf6 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 10, 2023

The rather heartbreaking development put Jasson Dominguez's hot start with the Yankees to a screeching halt. He has been making history since starting his major league career, most recently becoming the youngest player in AL history to have four home runs in his first seven career games in the majors.

Hopefully Dominguez will be able to fully heal his elbow and recapture his form once he returns. For now, though, fans will have to be patient as he focus on his recovery.