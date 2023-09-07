In just five games as a member of the New York Yankees, 20-year-old outfielder Jasson Dominguez is already accomplishing things that only the franchise's finest players have achieved. Dominguez, who belted his first Yankee Stadium home run on Wednesday night, became just the second Yankees 20-year-old to have three dingers in any five-game span, joining Mickey Mantle, per Katie Sharp on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dominguez, whose Martian nickname and ET-inspired gesture to the Yankees' Bleacher Creatures chanting his name has already captivated Yankees fans, is also doing some really special things on the field.

Dominguez clobbered a pair of home runs during the Yankees' sweep of the Houston Astros, then authored the first three-hit game of his young career in the win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

What makes this even more remarkable is the fact that Dominguez has garnered comparisons to the likes of Mantle, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout and former two-sport star Bo Jackson.

Now, Dominguez is quite literally living up to the hype, accomplishing things that Mantle did when he was the same age.

It's hard for Yankees fans to not get excited about The Martian, especially given the kind of season New York has been having.

Dominguez and the rest of the Baby Bombers have electrified the team, as the Yankees have won five straight and sit just 6.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

If The Martian keeps up this level of play, New York will have a chance to make the American League Wild Card race very interesting down the stretch.