New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is nearing a return to big league action. According to Erik Boland of Newsday Sports, Donaldson is scheduled to play in a rehab assignment game before likely getting the green light for re-activation on Wednesday.

The veteran hit the 10-day injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain and also in part to make roster space for pitcher Jhony Brito, who was recently recalled to the majors.

Before landing on the injured list, the 37-year-old Josh Donaldson appeared in only five games so far this season and only had 17 plate appearances in which he mustered only two hits with a home run while also getting punched out a total of six times. DJ LeMahieu has been covering the third base for the most part while Donaldson is out. LeMahieu has been solid, though, batting .283 with a .353 OBP and .543 SLG, two home runs, and six RBI in his first 46 at-bats in the 2022 MLB regular season.

Josh Donaldson inked a four-year deal worth $92 million with the Minnesota Twins back in 2020 and was traded two years later to the Yankees together with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt for the pair of Gary Sanchez and Giovanny Urshela. In his first season with the Yankees in 2022, Josh Donaldson hit just .222 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI over 546 plate appearances and 132 games.

The Yankees are on a two-game win streak after successfully splitting their four-game series versus the Minnesota Twins at home. Up next for the Yankees is another home series versus the Los Angeles Angels that begins Tuesday.