Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees placed RP Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation, per the Yankees’ Twitter. The move is retroactive to April 6th. New York also placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the injured list.

The Yankees have dealt with no shortage of injury concerns already this season. Their starting rotation has been hit especially hard, with Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas all beginning the year on the IL. However, Rodon and Severino are taking steps towards returning soon.

Loaisiga didn’t have his best season in 2022. He posted a 4.13 ERA over 48 innings of work out of the Yankees’ bullpen. Loaisiga has previously shown glimpses of stardom though, pitching to the tune of a sparkling 2.17 ERA during the 2021 campaign. New York was hopeful that he’d return to his impressive form this season, but this injury setback won’t help in that regard.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Josh Donaldson, a former MVP, isn’t the same player he once was. The veteran slashed just .222/.308/.374 with a .682 OPS in 2022. His 2023 season has gotten off to a dreadful start, as he’s hitting just .125 with a .489 OPS. Nevertheless, losing Donaldson will still negatively impact the Yankees’ lineup.

Despite all of the injuries, the Yankees still hold a respectable 4-3 record. New York will need to lean on their depth all season long if they continue having trouble staying healthy. The Yankees are projected by many to make a World Series run in 2023, but doing so while constantly battling injury issues will prove to be a challenge.