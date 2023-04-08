Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL on Saturday, with the move being retroactive to Thursday. However, it is common for players to remain on the injured past the 10-day mark even when placed on the 10-day IL. Fortunately for the Yankees, Aaron Boone believes Donaldson can return after the 10-day minimum IL stay, per Bryan Hoch.

Donaldson isn’t the same player that he once was. The 2015 MVP hasn’t made an All-Star team since 2016, and has continued to see his numbers decline over the past few years. Donaldson was fairly productive in 2021, when he blasted 26 home runs to go along with an .827 OPS for the Minnesota Twins. His first season in New York, which came in 2022, was less than ideal though.

Josh Donaldson ultimately slashed .222/.308/.374 with a .682 OPS and 15 home runs over 132 games. Donaldson has struggled out of the gate in 2023 as well, hitting just .125 with a .489 OPS through five games played.

Nevertheless, Donaldson is a respected veteran. He’s a player who gives everything he has in each game and adds depth to the lineup. Although Yankees fans have expressed frustration with his performance, Donaldson is still capable of helping the ball club win games.

Overall, the Yankees have been hit hard by the injury bug in 2023. In addition to Josh Donaldson, pitchers Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, and Jonathan Loaisiga are all currently on the IL. The good news, though, is that Rodon and Severino are taking positive strides in their rehab. The Yankees are hoping to get fully healthy sooner rather than later.